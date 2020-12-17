Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.37

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 14154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 127,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,097 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

