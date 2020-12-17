Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 2,520 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE YUM opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $108.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

