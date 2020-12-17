Zacks: Analysts Expect OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

OCX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,710. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

