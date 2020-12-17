Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 63,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

