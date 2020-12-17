Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $123,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 13.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

