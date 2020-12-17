Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $18.79 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $470.75 million, a PE ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.