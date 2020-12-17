Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.48. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

