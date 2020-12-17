Zacks Investment Research Lowers A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

AMRK opened at $31.13 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,885.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,249 shares of company stock worth $997,828 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

