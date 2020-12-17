Zacks Investment Research Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

FBK opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FB Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

