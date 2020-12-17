Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

