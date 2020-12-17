Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Hold

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,747. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $82,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

