Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Buy

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRNT. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of KRNT opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $19,902,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

