Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to “Buy”

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.05. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.