Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.86, with a volume of 10307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

