Zano (ZANO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,013.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $41,013.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00133524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00806206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00160258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00376860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00123588 BTC.

Zano’s total supply is 12,456,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,426,500 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

