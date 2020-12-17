ZCore Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $530,782.77 and $13,167.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $33.94, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,297,142 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

