Zebi Market Cap Reaches $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, OKEx and Hotbit. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

