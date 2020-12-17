Zebi (ZCO) Market Cap Tops $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid and Hotbit. In the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00137041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00802150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00164458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00386108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00080527 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Koinex, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

