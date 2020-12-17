Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $204,323.74 and $54,519.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00134775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00797782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00161738 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00079470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00124553 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.