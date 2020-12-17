ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0009

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00794174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00159029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00373396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00079307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00122134 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

