Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $157,106.57 and approximately $7,746.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,703.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.01409802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00084795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00281331 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005557 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,017,637 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

