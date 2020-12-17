Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $177,236.71 and approximately $39,441.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00376381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.87 or 0.02375183 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

