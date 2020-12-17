ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Sells $1,242,600.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $726,708.15.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,023,515.27.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,176,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $20,434,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

