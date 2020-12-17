ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 16.7% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001937 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $217,308.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00802784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00162330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00125368 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.