Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 8,113 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,587.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $2,826,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $1,524,423.10.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

