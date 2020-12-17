Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.64

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.64 and last traded at $193.45, with a volume of 58214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,058 shares of company stock worth $39,753,118 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 109.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

