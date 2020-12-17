ZumCoin Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $902,166.04 and $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official website is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

