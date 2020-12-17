Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $417.65 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $259.50 and a 52 week high of $447.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.83.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

