Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.