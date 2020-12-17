Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,119 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the average volume of 374 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 56,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

