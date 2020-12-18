12Ships (TSHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.87 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. 12Ships has a market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 116,793.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.01289542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00785655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00183080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00391527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00127074 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships' total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,944,676,019 tokens. 12Ships' official website is www.12ships.com. 12Ships' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

