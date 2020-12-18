180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Major Shareholder Marlene Krauss Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlene Krauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Marlene Krauss sold 16,506 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $40,934.88.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Marlene Krauss sold 12,182 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $33,865.96.

On Monday, November 23rd, Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58.

On Thursday, November 19th, Marlene Krauss sold 33,445 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $70,903.40.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marlene Krauss sold 3,300 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $7,458.00.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $3.19 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About 180 Life Sciences

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. discovers and develops pharmaceutical drugs. The company is based in the United States.

