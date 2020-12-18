180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Major Shareholder Marlene Krauss Sells 16,506 Shares

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $40,934.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,608 shares in the company, valued at $829,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlene Krauss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Marlene Krauss sold 10,000 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Marlene Krauss sold 12,182 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $33,865.96.

On Monday, November 23rd, Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58.

On Thursday, November 19th, Marlene Krauss sold 33,445 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $70,903.40.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marlene Krauss sold 3,300 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $7,458.00.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.50.

About 180 Life Sciences

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. discovers and develops pharmaceutical drugs. The company is based in the United States.

