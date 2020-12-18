21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.81

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 30684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,372,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

