3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems incurred loss in the third quarter which was narrower on a year-over-year basis. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental end-market. Moreover, the top line improved on a sequential basis, reflecting rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns globally. Recouping demand across the markets it serves is a positive. Moreover, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Nevertheless, declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix is a headwind. Stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of DDD opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,479 shares of company stock worth $269,401. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,089 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

