49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,806 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

