4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Down to $97.40

4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.40, but opened at $93.60. 4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) shares last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 2,201,909 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.93. The stock has a market cap of £131.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease. It also develops immuno-oncology products comprising MRx0518, MRx0573, and MRx1299 for solid tumors, and MRx0518 for pancreatic cancer; respiratory products, such as MRx-4DP0004 for asthma and COVID-19; central nervous system products, including MRx0005 and MRx0029 for neurodegeneration; and platform products comprising vaccines and autoimmune.

