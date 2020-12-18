8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 19,942 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $121,865.40.

On Monday, October 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91.

On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $3,777.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47.

On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after acquiring an additional 529,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

