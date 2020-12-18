A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

