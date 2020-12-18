A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.45

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 21074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. BidaskClub upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $718.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

