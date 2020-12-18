AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE AIR opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

