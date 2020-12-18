AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

AAR stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

