Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.60.

ABMD stock opened at $281.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.08.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 56.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221,811 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 115.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $28,159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $17,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

