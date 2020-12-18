ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.24.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

