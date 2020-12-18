Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average of $227.89. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.