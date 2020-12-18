Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

ACCD stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

