Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCYY. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

