ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang Sells 3,214 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $241,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $2,328,834.76.

ACMR opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

