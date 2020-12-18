Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

ACOR opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

