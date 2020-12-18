Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) (ASX:ACR) Insider Ross Dobinson Acquires 81,944 Shares of Stock

Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) (ASX:ACR) insider Ross Dobinson purchased 81,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,749.92 ($10,535.66).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Get Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) alerts:

Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) Company Profile

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and specialty topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrux Limited (ACR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.